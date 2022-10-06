Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Venice, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Wednesday from a commercial fishing vessel near Venice, Louisiana.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a distress call at 10:13 p.m. on Channel 16 from the commercial fishing vessel Rachel Marie of a 57-year-old crewmember suffering from heart-attack-like symptoms. Watchstanders at Station Venice launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.
The boatcrew crew arrived on scene, embarked the crewmember, and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Venice.
The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.
