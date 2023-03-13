Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Port Fourchon

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old man from a platform Monday approximately 40 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call at approximately 7 a.m. from the aircrew of the Acadian Air Med requesting assistance to medevac a crewmember aboard a platform reportedly having difficulty breathing.

The Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the platform, embarked the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University Medical Center.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

