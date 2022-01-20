Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a male crewmember off a bulk carrier ship Thursday near Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 10 a.m. stating a man was unresponsive due to unknown circumstances aboard the bulk carrier Jag Arnav.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The helicopter crew arrived at the scene at approximately 11 a.m., hoisted the crewmember and transferred him to Plaquemines Medical Center in Port Sulphur in reportedly critical condition.