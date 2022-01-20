Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana

Jan 20th, 2022 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew approaches a bulk carrier ship near Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana, Jan. 20, 2022. The aircrew was responding to a report of an unresponsive crewmember. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew approaches a bulk carrier ship near Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana, Jan. 20, 2022.  (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a male crewmember off a bulk carrier ship Thursday near Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 10 a.m. stating a man was unresponsive due to unknown circumstances aboard the bulk carrier Jag Arnav.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The helicopter crew arrived at the scene at approximately 11 a.m., hoisted the crewmember and transferred him to Plaquemines Medical Center in Port Sulphur in reportedly critical condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts


Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.