Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Grand Isle, La

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 52-year-old man Thursday from an offshore supply vessel approximately 36 miles southeast of Grande Isle, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call via Channel 16 stating a crewmember aboard the offshore supply vessel Warren Thomas was reportedly experiencing heart attack and stroke like symptoms. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the patient and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported in stable condition.