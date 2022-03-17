Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from vessel near Port O’Connor

Mar 17th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor 29-foot Response Boat–Small file photo.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a towing vessel Wednesday in Matagorda Bay near Port O’Connor, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request via VHF-FM channel 16 at 2:14 p.m. from the towing vessel Anna Michael stating a 29-year-old crewmember was experiencing chest pains. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew launched to assist.

The RB–S crew arrived on scene with the Anna Michael, brought aboard the ailing crewmember and transported him to Clark’s Bait Shop to awaiting emergency medical services personnel.

