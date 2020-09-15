Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from vessel 69 miles off Savannah

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from the 266-foot dredging barge Dodge Island approximately 69 miles east of Savannah, Georgia, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transferred the man to Savannah Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:15 a.m. in stable condition.

At approximately 2 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call from Dodge Island crewmembers stating a 51-year-old crewmember was suffering from abdominal pain.

The Air Station Savannah helicopter aircrew was launched to meet the Dodge Island at the rendezvous location. Upon arriving on scene, the rescue crew brought the crewmember aboard the aircraft.

“Our aircrews train under various conditions to maintain the proficiency required to execute complex missions such as this,” said Lt. Robert Mineo, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircraft commander. “The aircraft and vessel worked in tandem to safely execute a basket hoist of the patient and medevac the patient to the local hospital.”

