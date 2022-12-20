Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from tanker vessel

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 48-year-old male crewmember from an oil tanker vessel Tuesday approximately 58 miles southwest of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 4:58 a.m. from PGC IKAROS personnel stating a crewmember fell and sustained injuries to his arm.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist and directed the PGC IKAROS to make way toward Southwest Pass to close the distance between the ship and the aircrew.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Air Station New Orleans in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.