Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from tanker near Pascagoula, Miss.

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 36-year-old male from a tanker off the coast of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders were notified by the master of the tank vessel Yufu Crown at 5:13p.m. that a crewmember was suffering from heart-attack-like symptoms. Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated with Coast Guard Station Pascagoula to launch a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.

The RB-M boatcrew arrived on scene, transferred the patient to awaiting emergency medical services who transported him to a local Pascagoula hospital.

The patient was last reported to be in fair condition.

