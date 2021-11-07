Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from tanker near Galveston

Nov 7th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old man Sunday from a tanker vessel near Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request via VHF-FM channel 16 at 4:05 a.m. from the tanker vessel Silver Ginny for an unresponsive crewmember who had fainted in their cabin but had stable vitals. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to conduct the medevac.

Due to unsafe conditions, the RB–M crew opted not to conduct the medevac, and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where he was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in stable condition.

