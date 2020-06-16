Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from ship near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen helicopter medevaced a crewmember from the 653-foot bulk carrier ship Yasa Jupiter approximately 60 nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received the medevac request Friday night from the Marshall Islands flagged ship for a 26-year-old crewmember, who was suffering from abdominal pain.

“This case was an excellent representation of superior communication from the cargo ship Yasa Jupiter, the Sector San Juan Command Center and Air Station watchstanders,” said Lt. Adam Morehouse, MH-65 aircraft commander for the case. “Sector San Juan coordinated an exact position and time to be on scene, while the flight crew worked to establish the best flight path and hoist sequence, allowing us to quickly recover and bring this crewmember ashore to get the medical care he required.”

The Yasa Jupiter was transiting on a voyage from Morocco to Panama, approximately 360 nautical miles northeast of Puerto Rico, outside the range of responding rescue helicopters, when the ship requested reported the incident and requested assistance from the Coast Guard.

Sector San Juan watchstanders requested the Yasa Jupiter continue making way towards Puerto Rico to shorten the distance for the medevac.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Borinquen launched to meet the Yasa Jupiter at the rendezvous location. Upon arriving on scene, the helicopter crew lowered their rescue swimmer, along with a rescue basket, to hoist the ship crewmember aboard the aircraft.

The Coast Guard helicopter crew safely hoisted the patient onboard with the assistance of the ship’s crew and transported the patient to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Emergency Medical Service personnel received and transported the crewmember to the “Centro Médico” Hospital to receive the required medical care.

