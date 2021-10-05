Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel off Freeport

Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Cleberg

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Tuesday from a commercial fishing vessel offshore Freeport, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report via VHF-FM radio at 11:50 a.m. from the commercial fishing vessel Miss Daniella stating that a 49-year-old crewmember was experiencing heart problems. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew diverted to assist.

The RB–M crew arrived on scene, embarked the crewmember and transported him to Station Freeport, where he was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in stable condition.

