Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel off Baffin Bay, Texas

Oct 16th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi Dolphin helicopter file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 58-year-old male from a fishing vessel 15 miles off Baffin Bay, Texas, Thursday evening.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report at 8:30 p.m. Thursday from the crew of the 77-foot fishing vessel Los Nietos, stating a crewmember suffered a head injury.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the injured crewmember, and transported him to Corpus Christi Medical Center – Bay Area in stable condition.

“The safe transport of this injured man from his shrimping vessel to the hospital was a team effort,” said Lt. Lisa Campbell, aircraft commander. “I’m proud of the Coast Guard for training its people and giving us the tools to positively affect lives.”

