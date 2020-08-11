Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel near St. Paul, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew hoisted a pregnant crewmember from a fishing vessel 200 miles northwest of St. Paul, Alaska, Saturday.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew safely hoisted and transported the passenger to commercial services in Cold Bay for further medical care.

Saturday morning, District 17 Command Center personnel received a medevac request from the captain of the fishing vessel Northern Jaeger for a 22-year-old female crewmember reportedly experiencing medical complications due to pregnancy.

The Northern Jaeger, a 308-foot factory trawler, was located approximately 200 miles northwest of St. Paul.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., the helicopter crew took the patient to Cold Bay and transferred her to a LifeMed flight team, who then transported the patient to higher medical care.

An Air Station Kodiak aircrew aboard a HC-130J Super Hercules aircraft also provided support throughout the transfer.

