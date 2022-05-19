Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel

May 19th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured 71-year-old male Tuesday night from a fishing vessel near New Orleans.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification by personnel aboard the fishing vessel Mighty Mouse that a crewmember sustained severe injuries to the hand. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, landed on a nearby platform and loaded the crewmember onto the helicopter before transporting him to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana.

The man was last reported in stable condition

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.