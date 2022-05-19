Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured 71-year-old male Tuesday night from a fishing vessel near New Orleans.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification by personnel aboard the fishing vessel Mighty Mouse that a crewmember sustained severe injuries to the hand. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, landed on a nearby platform and loaded the crewmember onto the helicopter before transporting him to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana.

The man was last reported in stable condition

