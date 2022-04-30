Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from dive boat near Pecan Island, La

Apr 30th, 2022
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured crewmember from a dive boat Friday evening approximately 17 miles south of Pecan Island, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified at 8:15p.m. Friday that a male crewmember in his 30s, aboard the dive support vessel Ms. Kerci, reportedly sustained severe injuries to the leg. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the individual and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

