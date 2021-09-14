Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship 80 miles off Grand Isle, Louisiana

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew medevacs crew member from cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sep. 13, 2021 and was safely transferred back to University Medical Center New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Monday from a cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 1:02 p.m. from Coast Guard Sector Houston Galveston of a cruise ship, Liberty of The Seas, stating a 62-year-old male crewmember was experiencing stroke-like symptoms. The cruise ship was en route to Houston, Texas, but was diverted to New Orleans due to the incoming Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to the scene. The aircrew arrived on the scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in reportedly stable condition.

