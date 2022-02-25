Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cargo vessel off Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Friday from a cargo vessel off Port Aransas, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 1:03 p.m. from the agent of the Richard Oldendorff, a bulk carrier, stating a crewmember was suffering from a possible leg infection. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
The Coast Guard Cutter Pelican and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew diverted to assist.
The Pelican crew took aboard the crewmember and transferred him to the RB–M once it arrived on scene. The RM–M crew transported the crewmember to Seamans Wharf where emergency medical services personnel were waiting. EMS transported him to Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline in stable condition.
