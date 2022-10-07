Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from Canadian icebreaker

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew medically evacuated a 24-year-old female crewmember from a Canadian Coast Guard vessel located 200 miles northeast of Utqiagvik, Alaska, Wednesday.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 2:15 a.m., safely hoisted and transported the patient and medical personnel to Utqiagvik, where a North Slope Search and Rescue team was waiting to take them to Anchorage.

Coast Guard 17th District Command Center watchstanders received the medevac request at 6:30 p.m. from a crewmember aboard the Louis S. St-Laurent, a Canadian Coast Guard Heavy Arctic Icebreaker, reporting that a female crewmember had been ill for two days and needed surgery.

The aircrew refueled the helicopter in Utqiagvik and arrived on scene in less than one hour.

Weather on scene included 35 knot winds with 12 foot seas.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.