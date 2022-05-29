Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 29 miles south of Panama City

NEW ORLEANS —The Coast Guard medevaced a 70-year-old male Sunday, approximately 29 miles south of Panama City, Florida.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call via Channel 16 by personnel aboard the fishing vessel Chasensommer that a crewmember collapsed on deck and had stroke-like symptoms. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Panama City Response Boat – Medium boatcrew to assist.

The boatcrew arrived on scene and embarked the crewmember onto the RB-M before transferring him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Panama City Marina.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

