Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 240 miles off Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old male from an 800-foot tanker approximately 225 miles off Galveston, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders were notified by the captain of the tanker vessel Chrysanthemum of a crewmember who was experiencing extreme abdominal pain. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew were launched to the scene.

The Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the patient and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Ellington Airport in Houston where he was reported in stable condition.

