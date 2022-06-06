Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 167 miles off Marsh Island

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry file photo by Petty Officer Thomas Blue

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 34-year-old crewmember Sunday from a motor vessel 167 miles offshore Marsh Island, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call around 3 p.m. from the motor vessel Seven Arctic of a crewmember suffering from appendicitis-like symptoms. Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders assumed the lead on the case and coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew to assist.

The Ocean Sentry aircrew provided a cover flight and relayed information between the Dolphin aircrew and D8 watchstanders. The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the vessel, and transferred the crewmember to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

