Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 115 miles South of Mobile Bay

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter conducts a landing in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 2, 2022. This MH-60 was the first of three that are being delivered as a part of Coast Guard Air Station New Orlean's update to their fleet of aircraft. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Thursday from a offshore supply vessel approximately 115 miles South of Mobile Bay, Alabama.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at 4:45 p.m. from a telemedicine company of a crewmember suffering from a medical emergency. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist and launched a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft to provide overflight.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

