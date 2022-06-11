Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 115 miles South of Mobile Bay

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Thursday from a offshore supply vessel approximately 115 miles South of Mobile Bay, Alabama.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at 4:45 p.m. from a telemedicine company of a crewmember suffering from a medical emergency. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist and launched a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft to provide overflight.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

