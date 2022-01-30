Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 100 miles offshore Port Fourchon

Jan 30th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a male crewmember off a research vessel Friday approximately 100 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 7:19 p.m. stating a man was exhibiting seizure like symptoms aboard the 283-foot vessel Sanco Spirit.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember and transferred him to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana, in reportedly stable condition.

