Coast Guard medevacs crewman from vessel off Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old crewman from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, Friday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 6:25 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the 89-foot commercial fishing vessel Capt Michael II stating a crew member had sustained a head injury approximately 30 miles east of Port Aransas.
A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to conduct a medevac.
Once on scene, the RB–M crew embarked the injured man, brought him ashore to Port Aransas Fisherman’s Wharf and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. The man was reportedly in stable condition.
