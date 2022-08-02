Coast Guard medevacs crewman from tanker near Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 64-year-old man from a tanker vessel near Corpus Christi, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at approximately 1 p.m. from the captain of the tanker vessel Laurentia Desgagnes requesting a medevac for a crew member reportedly experiencing low blood pressure and a high heart rate in the Corpus Christi Anchorage. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac as soon as possible.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the patient and transported him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi in reportedly stable condition.

