Coast Guard medevacs crewman from dredging vessel in Houston

Oct 3rd, 2022
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old man Monday from a dredging vessel in Houston.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 9:26 a.m. from the captain of dredging vessel Terrapin Island stating a crewman had severely injured his hand and was in need of assistance in the Houston Ship Channel northeast of the Texas City Dike. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to assist.

The RB–M crew arrived on scene, brought the injured man aboard and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Galveston Yacht Basin in Galveston, Texas. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.

