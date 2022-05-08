Coast Guard medevacs crew member southeast of Cameron

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a crew member from a fishing vessel 40 miles southeast of Cameron, Louisiana, May 8, 2022. The helicopter crew transported the ailing man to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photos courtesy Air Station Houston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member Sunday from a fishing vessel 40 miles southeast of Cameron, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 2:57 a.m. from the 85-foot fishing vessel Jonathan Boy II, stating a 60-year-old crew member was experiencing unconsciousness, clammy, pale skin, heavy breathing, and extreme fatigue. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The Dolphin crew rendezvoused with the Jonathan Boy II, hoisted the ailing crew member and transferred him to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, in stable condition.

