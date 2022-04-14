Coast Guard medevacs crew member from vessel south of Sabine, Texas

Apr 14th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera

Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member Wednesday from a tanker vessel 20 miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 12:17 p.m. from the vessel agent of the 980-foot tanker vessel Tenergy, stating a 40-year-old crew member aboard was experiencing numbness, shortness of breath and an elevated heart rate. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The Dolphin crew rendezvoused with the Tenergy, hoisted the ailing crew member and transferred him to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas, in stable condition.

“These situations are all about getting the person to a higher level of care as safely and quickly as possible,” said Lt. Cmdr. Trish Elliston, search and rescue mission coordinator. “The Air Station Houston helicopter crew did an astounding job ensuring the crew member was transported to the nearest hospital for medical care.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.