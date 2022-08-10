Coast Guard medevacs crew member from vessel off Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 47-year-old man from a bulk carrier vessel Tuesday off Corpus Christi.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification at 4:39 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the master of the 738-foot bulk carrier Yasa Unity anchored in the Corpus Christi Anchorage, stating a crew member was experiencing signs of a stroke. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to conduct the medevac with emergency medical services personnel aboard.
Once the RB–M crew arrived on scene, they found the ailing man was unable to safely descend the bulk carrier’s ladder to the Coast Guard boat.
A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct a hoist while three RB–M crew members boarded the carrier vessel to assist with the hoist.
The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the ailing crew member and safely transported him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline in Corpus Christi.
