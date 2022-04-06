Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker vessel off Sabine Pass

Apr 6th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member Tuesday from a tanker vessel off Sabine Pass, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 1 p.m. from Moran Shipping Agency stating the 54-year-old first assistant engineer aboard the 820-foot tanker vessel Dubai Beauty, was experiencing stroke-like symptoms. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The RB–M crew rendezvoused with the Dubai Beauty in the Sabine Pass anchorage, took aboard the ailing crew member and transferred him to the awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Sabine in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.