Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker vessel off Galveston

Mar 14th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Air Station Houston crew MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer A. Nease

Air Station Houston crew MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer A. Nease

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member Monday from a tanker vessel off Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard District Eight command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 1:01 p.m. Sunday from the a 600-foot tanker vessel Athina M, stating a 26-year-old crew member had sustained a serious finger injury. Due to the vessel’s position 200 miles offshore and the patient’s stable condition, the duty flight surgeon recommended medevacing the crew member in the morning once the vessel was closer to shore.

At 8:18 a.m. Monday, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The Dolphin crew rendezvoused with the Athina M in the Galveston Fairway anchorage, hoisted the injured crew member and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.