Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker vessel off Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member Monday from a tanker vessel off Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard District Eight command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 1:01 p.m. Sunday from the a 600-foot tanker vessel Athina M, stating a 26-year-old crew member had sustained a serious finger injury. Due to the vessel’s position 200 miles offshore and the patient’s stable condition, the duty flight surgeon recommended medevacing the crew member in the morning once the vessel was closer to shore.

At 8:18 a.m. Monday, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The Dolphin crew rendezvoused with the Athina M in the Galveston Fairway anchorage, hoisted the injured crew member and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.