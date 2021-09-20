Coast Guard medevacs crew member from oil tanker off Sabine

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 35-year-old male from a crude oil tanker 22 miles south of Sabine, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston command center watchstanders received a call at 10:36 p.m. from the anchored tanker Pacific Ruby stating that a crewman was exhibiting abnormal lethargic behavior and was in need of medical assistance. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist. Once on scene, the Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted the crew member. The crew transported the man to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas, in reportedly stable condition.

