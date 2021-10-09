Coast Guard medevacs crew member from fishing vessel San José Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member Saturday from a fishing vessel 9 miles off San José Island, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request via VHF-FM channel 16 at 11:41 a.m. from the fishing vessel Thai Express stating a crew member had fallen and sustained a head injury and a broken arm. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew diverted to the vessel’s location while an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist.
The RB–M crew arrived on scene and took aboard the crew member. The Dolphin crew rendezvoused with the RB–M crew, hoisted the injured man and transported him to Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline in stable condition.
“Multiple Coast Guard assets worked together to ensure this injured mariner was taken to the nearest higher-level care,” said Lt. j.g. Lester Fink, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter co-pilot during the medevac. “It’s truly inspirational knowing our crews can swiftly respond and cooperatively execute a medical evacuation such as this.”