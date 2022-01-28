Coast Guard medevacs crew member from cruise ship off Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member from a cruise ship 12 miles off Galveston, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 12:30 a.m. from personnel aboard the Carnival Breeze that a female crew member was ailing and in need of medical assistance 140 miles offshore. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac, and directed the cruise ship crew to alter course and head ashore.

A 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston launched to assist.

The RB–M rendezvoused with the Carnival Breeze, embarked the woman and transferred her to emergency medical services personnel waiting at Station Galveston.

“It is a testament to the technical skills and training of our boat crews that we can launch into action and navigate difficult conditions,” said Capt. Keith Donohue, search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “Despite this morning’s rough seas and high winds, we were able to swiftly and safely deliver this patient to higher medical care.”

