Coast Guard medevacs crew member 20 miles off Sabine, Texas

Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old man approximately 20 miles off Sabine, Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request for a crew member aboard the tanker vessel Isabella stating the man was experiencing symptoms of appendicitis. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the patient and took him to Christus St. Catherine Hospital in Katy, Texas, in reportedly stable condition.

