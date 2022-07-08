Coast Guard medevacs crew member 20 miles off Sabine, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old man approximately 20 miles off Sabine, Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request for a crew member aboard the tanker vessel Isabella stating the man was experiencing symptoms of appendicitis. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the patient and took him to Christus St. Catherine Hospital in Katy, Texas, in reportedly stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.