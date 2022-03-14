Coast Guard medevacs child 264 miles southwest of Clearwater

Mar 14th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 file photo

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 file photo

PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 7-year-old passenger from the cruise ship, Carnival Dream, 264 miles southwest of Clearwater, Sunday. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew flew the child and her father to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

A Carnival Dream crewmember reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders the child was suffering from abdominal pain. A Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended the child be brought ashore.

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.