Coast Guard medevacs child 264 miles southwest of Clearwater

PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 7-year-old passenger from the cruise ship, Carnival Dream, 264 miles southwest of Clearwater, Sunday. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew flew the child and her father to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

A Carnival Dream crewmember reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders the child was suffering from abdominal pain. A Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended the child be brought ashore.

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies.

