Coast Guard medevacs charter fisherman 57 miles off Westport, WA

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — The Coast Guard rescued a man who was experiencing distressed medical symptoms from a charter fishing vessel Thursday approximately 57 miles off Westport.

At 11:46 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received the initial distress call via VHF-FM radio on channel 16. The crew of the 51-foot vessel Ranger reported a 57-year-old male aboard the boat, Keith Hansen, was going in and out of consciousness and had a weak pulse and shallow breathing.

Sector Columbia River watchstanders issued an urgent marine information radio broadcast. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Lion diverted from routine operations in the vicinity and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River was instructed to respond.

At approximately 1 p.m., the Sea Lion crew first arrived on scene and transferred responding Coast Guard personnel to the vessel Ranger. At 1:54 p.m., the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted Hansen and his son from the vessel with the assistance of Sea Lion crew members.

Hansen and his son were transported to awaiting medical personnel at Hoquiam Municipal Airport. They were transferred to the care of Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue at 2:28 p.m. before further transport to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

Hansen was in stable condition upon arrival ashore.

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a VHF-FM marine-band radio on board to call for help in the event of an emergency.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.