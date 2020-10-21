Coast Guard medevacs captain from aground boat in Santee Bay

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevacs a man from a 40-foot pontoon boat near Santee Bay, Oct. 20, 2020. The man was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for advanced medical care. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Savanah

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevacs a man from a 40-foot pontoon boat near Santee Bay, Oct. 20, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Savanah.

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Coast Guard medevaced a captain from a 40-foot pontoon vessel with 19 passengers aboard in Santee Bay, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted the captain into the helicopter and transferred him to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

At approximately 5 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call from a good Samaritan stating a pontoon boat with 19 passengers ran aground and the captain of the vessel was unconscious.

A Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Georgetown 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat crew and a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources small boat assisted in removing the passengers from the beach.

The sister pontoon boat arrived on scene and transferred the passengers to Georgetown Landing Marina.

No medical concerns were reported with the passengers.

