Coast Guard medevacs boater near St. Andrews Bay, Florida

NEW ORLEANS —The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old male Sunday near St. Andrews Bay, Florida.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call from personnel aboard a sailing vessel that a man had collapsed on deck and was convulsing. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Panama City Response Boat – Small boatcrew to assist.

The boatcrew arrived on scene and embarked the man onto the RB-S before transferring him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Panama City Marina.

The man was last reported conscious but in weak condition.

