Coast Guard medevacs boater near Pensacola, Florida

NEW ORLEANS–The Coast Guard medevaced an injured boater Saturday near Pensacola Bay, Florida.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Pensacola received a call at approximately 2 p.m. from a 911 operator relaying a man had been struck by a propeller near Pensacola Bay, Florida.
Watchstanders coordinated with local emergency medical services personnel and launched a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 25-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew with emergency medical services personnel aboard.
Once on scene emergency medical services personnel administered first aid and the adult male was transferred to Naval Air Station Pensacola.
The man was last reported in stable condition.
