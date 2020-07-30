Coast Guard medevacs boater near Morehead City, North Carolina

Jul 30th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Medley

Coast Guard 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Medley

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a boater one mile west of Spooner Creek Thursday afternoon.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center were notified by the owner of a 54-foot vessel that a 15-year-old aboard had fallen and sustained possible injuries when the vessel ran aground.

A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon response boat crew was launched, arrived on scene and transported the boater to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the North Carolina Wildlife Refuge dock in Morehead City.

The injured boater was last reported to be in stable condition.

