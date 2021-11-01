Coast Guard medevacs boater near Manasquan, New Jersey

The Coast Guard rescued three people from their disabled boat off of Fire Island, New York, October 15, 2020. The Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted the men and transported them to Coast Guard Station Fire Island. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – The Coast Guard medevaced a boater Monday morning approximately 46 miles east of Manasquan.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a call from the captain of a fishing vessel that a crewmember was losing and regaining consciousness while having difficulty breathing.

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched to medevac the crewmember after it was determined that weather conditions would not allow for a boatcrew to safely transfer him ashore.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to Atlantic Care Hospital in Atlantic City.

