Coast Guard medevacs boater near Egmont Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 40-year-old woman, experiencing back pain with shortness of breath, after a fall on a 32-foot passenger vessel nine miles off Egmont Key, Florida, Friday.
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew picked up Pinellas County EMS, arrived on scene just before noon and transported the woman to Merry Pier at Pass-a-Grille to awaiting local EMS.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a distress call on marine radio channel 16 at 11:15 a.m. from the vessel operator reporting the injury.
“We were able to work with local paramedics to safely transfer the patient on board and administer proper aid before transferring the patient to the land paramedics,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Cagle.
The Coast Guard encourages mariners to have the proper safety and communications gear on board for any emergency on the water.
