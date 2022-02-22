Coast Guard medevacs boater near Delacroix, Louisiana

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 68-year-old boater Monday afternoon near Delacroix, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. from a recreational fishing vessel of a boater who sustained serious head injuries.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew to assist. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the boater, and transferred him to University Hospital in New Orleans.

The boater was last reported to be in critical condition.

