Coast Guard medevacs boater near Dauphin Island, Alabama

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a boater Monday from a recreational vessel near Dauphin Island, Alabama.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call at 8:22 a.m. via 911 dispatch of a 38-year-old male aboard a 14-foot recreation vessel reportedly experiencing severe abdomen pain. Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.
The boatcrew crew arrived on scene and transferred the boater to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Dauphin Island.
The boater was last reported to be in stable condition.
