Coast Guard medevacs boater 20 miles south of Panama City

Oct 26th, 2021
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced a 59-year-old male boater Monday approximately 20 miles south of Panama City, Florida.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report over VHF-FM Channel 16 at approximately 3 p.m. of a boater who had injured his arm. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Panama City 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boatcrew arrived on scene and transferred the injured boater to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Station Panama City.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

