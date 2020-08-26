Coast Guard medevacs 75-year-old man near Man of War Harbor

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 75-year-old man Monday near Man of War Harbor.
Coast Guard Sector Key West received a medevac request from the man’s family who stated they had concerns safely transporting him to shore due to preexisting health conditions. Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Key West 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement crew who discovered the man was malnourished and needed medical attention.
The Station Key West boat crew transferred the man ashore to local emergency medical services.
“Thanks to swift reporting from the family, we were able to transfer the patient to a higher level of care before the situation had a chance to worsen,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Glynon Sells, coxswain at Station Key West. “Make sure you’re up to date on all your communications equipment before getting out on the water. VHF radios, flares and even whistles can save lives when utilized correctly.”
