Coast Guard medevacs 74-year-old man on Matagorda Island, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 74-year-old man Sunday from Matagorda Island, Texas.
Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor watchstanders received a notification at 8:45 a.m. from Cameron County dispatch of a man experiencing possible appendix pain while camping on Matagorda Island.
A Station Port O’Connor 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water crew launched to assist.
The SPC–SW crew arrived on scene, brought the ailing man aboard and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical service personnel at Station Port O’Connor.
