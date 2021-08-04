Coast Guard medevacs 72-year-old stroke victim

Coast Guard 47-ft Motor Lifeboat file photo.

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — Crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Oak Island medevaced a 72-year-old woman who suffered a stroke on Bald Head Island, Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Station Oak Island received a request for assistance from the Brunswick County 911 Communications Center stating that a woman who suffered a stroke was in need of a higher level of medical care. The station was requested to transport the patient from Bald Head Island to Deep Point Marina in Southport.

A Station Oak Island boatcrew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat was launched to assist.

The patient was transported to awaiting EMS at Deep Point Marina.

