Coast Guard medevacs 70-year-old man near Dry Tortugas National Park

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 70-year-old man from his 42-foot motor vessel, Indigo Falcon, Monday near Dry Tortugas National Park.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a medevac request from the man claiming he’d been experiencing chest pains for the past two days. Watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. crew who embarked the patient and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services at Coast Guard Station Key West.

EMS reportedly transferred the patient to Lower Keys Medical Center.


